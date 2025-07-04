HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
TN custodial death: Victim had 44 injuries, reveals autopsy

Fri, 04 July 2025
10:01
Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Tamil Nadu due to the police custodial death case of Ajith Kumar, the post-mortem report has revealed about 44 injuries on various parts of the victim's body. 

As per the post-mortem report, Ajith Kumar sustained injuries to the forehead, right eyebrow, leg and wrist. Injuries on the left forearm, wrist and ankle were also reported in the Sivaganga custodial death case victim. Ajith Kumar, who used to work as a temple guard in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, who allegedly died during police custody. 

He was initially detained for questioning regarding a theft at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tirupuvanam. 

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran will visit the residence of Ajith Kumar, in Thirupuvanam, Sivagangai district, on Saturday to offer his condolences in person.

