SEBI imposes highest ever penalty of Rs 4,843.57 crore on Jane Street Group

10:04





The order targets four key entities under the Jane Street Group umbrella: JSI Investments Pvt Ltd, JSI2 Investments Pvt Ltd, Jane Street Singapore Pte Ltd, and Jane Street Asia Trading Ltd.





SEBI in its order noted that the Group used a profit maximising scheme to manipulate the market and booked substantial profits in index options, while incurring smaller losses in the cash and futures segments.





The order stated "The total amount of unlawful gains earned by the JS Group from the alleged violations as provided, i.e. Rs 4,843,57,70,168/- shall be impounded, jointly and severally".





SEBI's 105-page order said that the interim action follows a detailed investigation into manipulative trading practices by the Group, especially around the weekly expiry of index options on the NSE.





The case stems from media reports in April 2024, pointing to legal disputes involving Jane Street's proprietary strategies in Indian markets. -- ANI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has passed an interim order in the matter of index manipulation by the Jane Street Group, and imposed one of the highest penalty so far of recovering Rs 4,843.57 crore which was gained through illegal means.