Salman Khan announces his next film 'Battle Of Galwan'

20:18





The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame.





The 59-year-old star took to Instagram to share the 1.22 minute motion poster clip wherein he is seen in an intense avatar.





"#GalwanValley @lakhiaapoorva @skfilmsofficial, Khan, who was last seen in Sikandar," captioned the post.





According to the clip, the film is based on one of India's most brutal battles fought without a single bullet being fired.





It was fought over 15,000 feet above sea level, this battle stands as a testament to India's indomitable spirit.





Other details about the movie are still under the wraps.





Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the Galwan valley clashes in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflicts between India and China in decades. -- PTI

Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced his next film,, based on the 2020 Galwan valley conflict.