HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Salman Khan announces his next film 'Battle Of Galwan'

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
20:18
image
Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced his next film, Battle Of Galwan, based on the 2020 Galwan valley conflict. 

The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame. 

The 59-year-old star took to Instagram to share the 1.22 minute motion poster clip wherein he is seen in an intense avatar. 

"#GalwanValley @lakhiaapoorva @skfilmsofficial, Khan, who was last seen in Sikandar," captioned the post. 

According to the clip, the film is based on one of India's most brutal battles fought without a single bullet being fired. 

It was fought over 15,000 feet above sea level, this battle stands as a testament to India's indomitable spirit. 

Other details about the movie are still under the wraps. 

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the Galwan valley clashes in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflicts between India and China in decades. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd TEST Updates: Brook brings up his 150 for England
2nd TEST Updates: Brook brings up his 150 for England

LIVE! Investor dares MNS on Marathi issue, seeks protection
LIVE! Investor dares MNS on Marathi issue, seeks protection

Violence over Marathi unacceptable, says Fadnavis
Violence over Marathi unacceptable, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned against violence and linguistic chauvinism related to the Marathi language, emphasizing constructive promotion and legal action against those taking the law into their own hands.

'China used May conflict as 'live lab' to back Pak'
'China used May conflict as 'live lab' to back Pak'

'An important consideration was that we should always be at the top of the escalation ladder. When we reach a military objective, we should try and put a stop to it'

'Why Haven't Amitabh, Salman, SRK Learnt Marathi?'
'Why Haven't Amitabh, Salman, SRK Learnt Marathi?'

'There are tall personalities who have utilised Mumbai and Maharashtra for their career growth, but they never thought it is their responsibility to learn Marathi.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD