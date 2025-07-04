Iran reopens airspace to domestic, international flights

12:03

India brought back its nationals from Iran during the war





Also, immediately after the infrastructure of Isfahan and Tabriz airports is ready, these two airports will also join the country's air transport network, IRNA report stated.





Meanwhile, the United States on Thursday issued a new wave of sanctions against Iranian oil exports, since a ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect last month, AlJazeera reported. Among those targeted by the sanctions are Iraqi businessman Salim Ahmed Said and his United Arab Emirates-based company, which the US accused of smuggling Iranian oil by blending it with Iraqi oil, the report stated.US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement that "Treasury will continue to target Tehran's revenue sources and intensify economic pressure to disrupt the regime's access to the financial resources that fuel its destabilizing activities."





In June this year, Iran shut its airspace entirely last month after Israel and the US launched a wave of air strikes, prompting Iranian retaliatory missile fire. -- ANI

Iran on Friday announced that it has reopened its airspace that it had shut down on June 13 due to the war with Israel, state media reported. "The Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports, along with airports in the north, east, west, and south of the country, have been put back into operation and are ready to provide flight services," the official IRNA news agency said. Domestic and international flights will be operated from all airports in the country, except for Isfahan and Tabriz airports, during the day from 5 am to 6 pm, authorities said.