HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Honeymoon murder: Court extends judicial custody of Sonam, Raj by 14 days

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
20:14
Sonam Raghuvanshi/ANI Photo
Sonam Raghuvanshi/ANI Photo
A court in Shillong on Friday extended the judicial custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha by another 14 days in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. 

On June 21 the court had remanded the two prime accused Raja's wife Sonam, and Raj to 13-day judicial custody which ended on Friday. 

"The court extended the judicial custody of Sonam and Raj for another 14 more days. The hearing took place today via video conferencing," Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda told PTI. 

Sonam and Raj accused of plotting and hiring hitmen to murder Raja Raghuvanshi were produced before the court via video conferencing from Shillong District Jail, where they have been lodged since their arrest. 

Sonam and Raj, along with three others - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi - face charges of murder conspiracy, murder, and destruction of evidence in the crime that took place on May 23 near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra. 

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while honeymooning in Meghalaya's Sohra area on May 23. 

His highly decomposed body was found in a gorge on June 2. 

Investigations by the Special Investigation Team revealed that Sonam had lured Raja to the remote location, where the three hired hitmen ambushed and hacked him to death with machetes. 

In total, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case, including a property dealer, a flat owner, and a guard from Indore, who allegedly helped conceal evidence. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd TEST Updates: 250 partnership up for English duo
2nd TEST Updates: 250 partnership up for English duo

LIVE! WB post-poll violence: Ex-teacher gets life for raping minor
LIVE! WB post-poll violence: Ex-teacher gets life for raping minor

Violence over Marathi unacceptable, says Fadnavis
Violence over Marathi unacceptable, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned against violence and linguistic chauvinism related to the Marathi language, emphasizing constructive promotion and legal action against those taking the law into their own hands.

Row over Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan; Fadnavis defends
Row over Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan; Fadnavis defends

Shinde was speaking in the presence of Union Home Minister Ami Shah at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre' built by the Shree Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in Pune's Kondhwa.

'Why Haven't Amitabh, Salman, SRK Learnt Marathi?'
'Why Haven't Amitabh, Salman, SRK Learnt Marathi?'

'There are tall personalities who have utilised Mumbai and Maharashtra for their career growth, but they never thought it is their responsibility to learn Marathi.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD