Holy water, Ram Mandir replica: Modi's gift to Trinidad & Tobago

Fri, 04 July 2025
09:28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted holy water of Sangam and Saryu River from Mahakumbh and a replica of Ram Mandir to the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, on Thursday (local time). 
 
During his address to the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago, Modi underlined Bihar's historic and cultural importance, praised the courage of the Indian diaspora, and called Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar "daughter of Bihar", as he recalled her ancestral ties to the state and requested her to offer water from the Sarayu and the Mahakumbh to the Ganga Dhara in the Caribbean nation.

"Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ancestors lived in Buxar, Bihar. Kamala ji herself has visited there. People consider her a daughter of Bihar," Modi said.
 
 "You all know that earlier this year, the world's largest spiritual gathering, the Mahakumbh, took place. I have the honour to carry water from the Mahakumbh with me. I request Kamala ji to offer the holy waters of the Sarayu river and Mahakumbh to the Ganga dhara here," he added.
 
Kamla Persad-Bissessar addressed the Indian community event in Trinidad and Tobago. She had earlier visited her ancestral village, Bhelupur, under Itarhi block in Buxar district, in 2012.
 
Modi began his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday (local time) with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Piarco International Airport, where he was received by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament of the Caribbean nation.
 
This is Modi's first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999. The visit comes at the invitation of Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. 
 
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's close ties with Trinidad and Tobago, noting that 45 per cent of their population is of Indian origin.
 
"India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the capital of this country, Trinidad and Tobago, on a historic visit. Today, he was welcomed at the airport by the Prime Minister Kamala Prasad Bissessar and her other Cabinet ministers. This visit is historic from India's side because after 26 years, a PM-level visit is taking place. A total of 13 lakh people live in this country, out of which 45 per cent are of Indian origin," Jaiswal said. -- ANI

