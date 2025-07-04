HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Accused in Kolkata gangrape taken to crime scene at 4:30am

Fri, 04 July 2025
Sleuths of the Kolkata Police on Friday took the four men, arrested in connection with the gang rape of a student, to South Calcutta Law College and reconstructed the crime scene, an officer said. 

The three prime accused -- alumnus and contractual staff Monojit Mishra, current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed -- and security guard Pinaki Banerjee were taken to the college around 4.30 am and it took around four hours to complete the process. 

"The reconstruction of the crime scene is a vital part of the investigation. We completed the task today. The four accused persons were taken to the South Calcutta Law College early this morning, and the task is done," the officer told PTI. The entire reconstruction process, carried out in the presence of a huge police team, lasted for four hours, following which the four were taken back to the police station. 

"Our findings will now be cross-checked with the allegation of the woman and verified with other evidence," the officer added. The security guard is scheduled to be produced in court later in the day as his police remand was until June 4. 

The alleged rape of the 24-year-old woman was led by Mishra, and assisted by two college seniors on the evening of June 25. The crime took place for over three hours at multiple locations inside the campus, including the guard's room, the victim said in her complaint with the police.

The investigation is currently being carried out by the Detective Department of the Kolkata Police. The medical examination, as well as, the circumstantial evidence corroborated the first-year student's allegation of being gang-raped. The security guard was accused of failing to carry out his responsibilities. PTI

