UP man kills pregnant wife over 'excess salt' in food

Thu, 03 July 2025
19:10
A man allegedly killed his five-month pregnant wife by beating her, which led to her falling from the roof of their house in the Kasganj district, officials said on Thursday.

Brajbala, 25, succumbed to her injuries after the assault, which allegedly stemmed from a domestic dispute over excess salt in the food she cooked on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The incident occurred in Nagda Dhak village and escalated from a minor disagreement about the meal between Brajbala and her husband, Ramu.

The dispute turned violent when Ramu allegedly attacked Brajbala, resulting in her falling from the roof and sustaining severe injuries.

Family members rushed Brajbala to the district hospital, however, due to her critical condition, she was referred to the Aligarh Medical College, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Thursday.

Following Brajbala's death, her brother alleged that Ramu had an illicit affair with his sister-in-law, which Brajbala opposed.

This alleged affair was a frequent cause of altercations between the couple. 

Ramu allegedly fled the scene after the incident, but was later apprehended by villagers from a house outside the village the same night and handed over to the police, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Bharti said.

"A case has been registered against Ramu, and investigations are underway," the ASP added.

The police took Brajbala's body into custody for a post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation into the matter.  -- PTI

