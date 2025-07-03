TCS Announces Leadership Rejig With AI In Focus

08:26

With a focus on AI-first transformation, Indias largest information technology services player Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday announced key leadership changes.





As part of this transformation, the company appointed Janardhan Santhanam as the chief information officer with effect from July 1. Sanathanam will report to Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian. The company added that Krishnakanth Narayanrao, who heads Ultimatix, an internal platform, will report to Sanathanam.





'The AI-first transformation of TCS is as much about culture as it is about technology. This will require exceptional collaboration across functions and groups, and active participation from each one of you,' wrote K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS in an internal email to employees announcing these changes. The email has been seen by Business Standard.





Sanathanam has been with TCS for 25 years, and brings deep experience across technology, delivery, domain and talent development.





Krithivasan acknowledged that over the years TCS has built AI-powered solutions such as Gen-AI powered coach for interviews, AI-assistant for employee services, AI-assistant for contract compliance.





'We must now look at how we can leverage AI technologies to achieve greater efficiency, improve employee experience, and enhance customer engagement. Our goal will be to make TCS the best showcase of what can be achieved with AI,' he said.





TCS also announced the elevation of Sreenivasa Chakravarti as the head of IoT and Digital Engineering Services with effect from July 1. He takes this role over from Regu Ayyaswamy who retires from TCS on September 30, 2025. Chakravarti will also report to COO Subramanian.





These changes are in lieu with the focus on AI, data and cloud along with security and enterprise solutions.





A few months back the company also announced the appointment of a COO and a chief strategy officer.





TCS will announce its first quarter FY26 results on July 10. The company closed FY25 with revenue of Rs 255,342 crore. It crossed the $30 billion revenue milestone. The order book TCV for FY25 was at $39.2 billion.





-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard