Stock markets decline on fag-end selling

During the day, it jumped 440.4 points or 0.52 per cent to 83,850.09. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 48.10 points or 0.19 per cent to 25,405.30. Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Trent, State Bank of India, Titan and Tata Consultancy Services were the laggards. However, Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, Asian Paints, Eternal and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest gainers.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty pared intra-day gains to close lower on Thursday due to last-hour selling in financial and metal shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 170.22 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 83,239.47.