Stock markets decline on fag-end selling

Thu, 03 July 2025
16:47
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty pared intra-day gains to close lower on Thursday due to last-hour selling in financial and metal shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 170.22 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 83,239.47. 

During the day, it jumped 440.4 points or 0.52 per cent to 83,850.09. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 48.10 points or 0.19 per cent to 25,405.30. Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Trent, State Bank of India, Titan and Tata Consultancy Services were the laggards. However, Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, Asian Paints, Eternal and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest gainers.

LIVE! Revenge killing: Minors strip 14-yo, take turns to stab him

2nd Test Updates: Gill-Jadeja partnership reaches 150

Nobody...: India snubs China, backs Dalai Lama on succession

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the decision on the Incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the Dalai Lama himself, rebuffing China's claim to approve the successor.

Patanjali barred from running ads against Dabur Chyawanprash

The Delhi High Court has restrained Patanjali from running disparaging advertisements against Dabur Chyawanprash, following a plea by Dabur alleging that Patanjali's ads were disparaging their product and Chyawanprash in general.

Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police

Mumbai police submit to the Bombay High Court that Disha Salian committed suicide, refuting claims of foul play by her father, who alleges gangrape and murder and seeks a CBI probe.

