Pak celebrities' social media accounts remain blocked in India

Thu, 03 July 2025
11:10
Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan
The social media accounts of several Pakistani actors and cricketers remain blocked after it was reported that certain celeb accounts were now accessible to Indian users. 

On Wednesday, the Instagram accounts of certain Pakistan actors such as Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor beifely appeared to be accesible to the Indian audience. This significant development sparked outrage on social media. 

However, as of Thursday morning these accounts continue to be withheld in India. Upon searching for their accounts, users can see a message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." 

However, the YouTube channels of Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and entertainment channels like Green TV entertainment are still available for viewing in India. However, prominent Pakistani actors, such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir, are still not accessible to Indian users on Instagram, as their accounts remain blocked. -- ANI

