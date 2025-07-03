NSE Monthly Electricity Futures Rollout On Anvil





The announcement of the launch is expected by mid July, as discussions with market participants are ongoing.





NSE received approval from the market regulator for the launch on June 11.Similarly, the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) has also received approval from Sebi to launch electricity derivatives.





Electricity futures are financial contracts that allow participants to lock in the price of electricity for a specified future month without involving any physical power delivery.





Market experts believe that these contracts will enable traders to lock in future prices, plan budgets, and reduce exposure to market volatility.





For example, these contracts may help distribution companies (discoms) lock in peak season rates, allow industries to fix input power costs, and enable traders to take speculative or hedge positions.





Three top players in the power sector, accounting for 55 per cent of the market share, have already registered with NSE for trading electricity futures.





Power generators, distribution companies, financial institutions, corporates, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and foreign portfolio investors will all be able to participate in this segment, according to Harish Ahuja, head of Sustainability, Power/Carbon Markets, and Listing at NSE.





-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

The exchange is also considering a later launch of 'Contract for Difference' (CfD) for renewable energy companies.