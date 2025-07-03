HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Life Insurance Council To Spend Rs 160 Cr Annualy For...

Thu, 03 July 2025
Share:
08:50
image
The Life Insurance Council on Wednesday launched the next phase of its nationwide campaign Sabse Pehle Life Insurance aimed at increasing insurance awareness and, consequently, life insurance penetration in the country.

The council plans to spend up to ₹160 crore annually for the next three years on this initiative. 
 
We have planned to spend ₹150 crore to ₹160 crore every year for the next three years. The contribution of the companies is based on the annualised premium equivalent. Going forward, as the volume keeps growing, the money available will keep on going up, said Kamlesh Rao, Chairperson, Insurance Awareness Committee.
 
The Insurance Awareness Committee, representing 27 life insurance companies, launched this next phase of the national campaign.
 
'The campaign is planned as a year-long initiative to drive behavioural change among consumers and increase awareness and penetration of life insurance solutions,' the council said in a statement.
 
Life insurance penetration was down at 2.8 per cent in 2023-2024 from 3 per cent in FY23. 
 
The total premium of the life insurance industry grew by 6.1 per cent year-on-year in FY24 to ₹8.29 trillion. 
 
Of the total premium in FY24, the new business premium stood at ₹4.52 trillion and the renewal premium at ₹3.78 trillion. But, the number of policies sold dropped 7.39 per cent Y-o-Y to 29.2 million.
 
There is still a large protection gap for the people who have policies, and a large section of the population that still needs to be protected. All of the population needs to be protected. We have a long way to go to reach Insurance for All by 2047, said Swaminathan Iyer, Member (Life), Irdai.

"This campaign is a major step by the Life Insurance Awareness Committee. It is a long marathon which should be consistently run over the years to make a meaningful impact."

-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi conferred Ghana's national honour
LIVE! Modi conferred Ghana's national honour

BJP Gears Up For National President Election
BJP Gears Up For National President Election

The BJP's constitution mandates that the party should complete the process of electing block, district and state chiefs before it elects its national president.

Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex
Kolkata gangrape: Lawyer of accused claims consensual sex

Advocate Raju Ganguly, who appeared for Mishra in court, maintained that the suspect did not perpetrate any torture on the victim and referred to the presence of "love bites" on his client's body in support of his claim.

'Keeladi Could Be Older Than Indus Valley'
'Keeladi Could Be Older Than Indus Valley'

'There is no doubt about the antiquity of Tamil Nadu.'

Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom
Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD