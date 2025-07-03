Disha Salian's father rejects police report

23:16

Satish Salian, the father of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, on Thursday rejected the findings submitted to the Bombay high court by Mumbai Police in connection with his daughter's death case, saying that he has filed a case against these claims.





"I believe that the police are wrong on this issue," Satish Salian told ANI.





He said that he would present evidence on the case one by one when the time is right, while expressing faith in the judiciary, hoping to get justice in the Disha Salian death case.





"The statement is wrong, and we have filed a case against it in court. I saw Disha Salian's body and performed her last rites. Nothing showed on her body that could prove that she had fallen from a building...I believe the police are wrong on this issue...I have evidence, and when the time comes, I will present the evidence one by one. I have complete faith in the judiciary that I will get justice," the father said.





Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, the lawyer of Satish Salian, informed today that the SIT report was not submitted recently, but instead in June last month.





He said that they also filed a case earlier against making a claim that this very report was 'false and wrong'.





"The final hearing date finalised by the court is July 16... Satish Salian submitted the complaint on March 25, 2025, and the affidavit states that the closure report was prepared by the SIT based on the statement taken last year...The Supreme Court had slammed the Maharashtra police in such a case, saying that the post-mortem conducted by them holds no value...We have filed an appeal for action against PI Shailendra Nagarkar and the government lawyer, which will also be heard on July 16... We have given many considerable evidence in the court, we will also show some videos in the court... This evidence is enough for a death sentence... This proof will be against Aaditya Thackeray and other artists," he added. -- ANI