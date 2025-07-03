DIIs Pump Record Rs 3.5 Trn Into Equities In H1CY25

10:26





Domestic flows cushioned the markets, as money from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have remained volatile when risk-off sentiment deepened. FIIs sold stocks totalling 1.3 trillion in the first six months, the worst selloff since 2022, data shows.





DIIs have remained steady in equity allocations, and this is primarily due to rising retail participation through SIPs, according to Anirudh Garg, partner and fund manager at INVasset PMS. "Also, the valuation reset in the mid and smallcap space has fuelled the buying in H1CY25," he said.





Monthly SIP inflows rose to a record 26,688 crore in May, a 28 per cent year-on-year growth.





Retail investors directly investing in the stock market have mopped up stocks worth 12,754 crore in the six months, according to data.





-- Sai Aravindh, Business Standard

Despite market turbulence amid geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainty, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have infused a record 3.5 trillion into Indian equities in the first half of 2025 (H1CY25).