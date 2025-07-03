Delhi double murder: Mother, son killed; accused held

10:37

The house where the incident happened





A PCR call was received yesterday at 9:43 pm from Kuldeep (44) from Lajpat Nagar-I. He informed that his wife and son are not responding to his calls, the door is closed, and there are blood stains at the gate and on the stairs. Police reached the spot, and the gate was forcibly opened. The bodies of a woman and her son were found. The bodies were identified as Ruchika Sewani (42) and Krish Sewani (14).





"Ruchika Sewani runs a garment shop at Lajpat Nagar market along with her husband. The main accused Mukesh (24) has been apprehended while he was on the run. He works as a driver/shop helper at the garment shop. Further investigation is underway," says DCP South East, Hemant Tiwari

