Delhi double murder: Mother, son killed; accused held

Thu, 03 July 2025
10:37
The house where the incident happened
Delhi's Double murder case: The bodies of a woman, Ruchika (42) and her son, Krish (14) were found at their residence in the Lajpat Nagar-1 area. The suspect house help has been apprehended. Further investigation underway: Delhi Police.

A PCR call was received yesterday at 9:43 pm from Kuldeep (44) from Lajpat Nagar-I. He informed that his wife and son are not responding to his calls, the door is closed, and there are blood stains at the gate and on the stairs. Police reached the spot, and the gate was forcibly opened. The bodies of a woman and her son were found. The bodies were identified as Ruchika Sewani (42) and Krish Sewani (14). 

"Ruchika Sewani runs a garment shop at Lajpat Nagar market along with her husband. The main accused Mukesh (24) has been apprehended while he was on the run. He works as a driver/shop helper at the garment shop. Further investigation is underway," says DCP South East, Hemant Tiwari

