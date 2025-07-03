Bizarre! Man forces male lover to undergo sex change, then...

10:24

The action was taken following the complaint of the victim in which he mentioned that the accused used black magic on him to control him and have physical relations with him forcefully, the police added. Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP) Malkeet Singh said, "An FIR (Zero FIR) has been lodged at Gandhinagar police station on July 2 wherein the complainant has said that he was friends with a man, a resident of Narmadapuram for the past few years.





During this, they also entered into a physical relationship; he says that the man (accused) used to do black magic on him to control him and have physical relations with him forcefully. The man (accused) told him that they would get married and pressured him to undergo a sex-change procedure. So, he (victim) went to a clinic in Indore and underwent a sex-change procedure in November last year."





"The victim claims that he (accused) started calling him (victim) again, even locked him up at his residence in Narmadapuram for 10 days and had physical relations forcefully. Since, the victim underwent sex-change, currently became a woman and still was being violated. The victim further says that now the man (accused) is blackmailing and demanding money," Addl DCP Singh said. Action on the complaint received from the victim, a case has been registered into the matter. As the incident occurred and concerned Narmadapuram so, a zero FIR has been registered and the case has been transferred to Narmadapuram, the officer said.





"The medical examination of the complainant is being done and its report will also be sent to Narmadapuram. According to the complaint letter, it is clear that they had physical relations before sex change as well as after though the victim mentioned that he (the accused) made physical relations forcefully each time. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), including that of rape and extortion," he added. -- PTI

