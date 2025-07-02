HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman abandons newborn baby on local train in Navi Mumbai

Wed, 02 July 2025
12:56
Representational image
A woman abandoned her 15-day-old baby as she handed over the child to two fellow passengers on a local train in Navi Mumbai and made them alight midway while she travelled ahead, police said on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, an official said, adding that efforts were on to trace her. The woman was sitting near the door in the suburban train on the harbour line. She asked two other female passengers to help her to alight as she had an infant in one hand and baggage in another. 

The passengers, who were supposed to alight at Juinagar railway station, decided to help the woman by continuing their journey till the next Seawoods station with her, the official said. At Seawoods station, the two female passengers alighted first and the woman handed over the baby to them. 

But instead of getting down from the train, the woman waited at its door, pretending to collect the baggage as the train started, the official said. The two passengers holding the baby initially thought the woman mistakenly did not alight and would come back from the next station by a train in the opposite direction, but she did not return, he said. 

Both the passengers then went to police with the baby and narrated the incident. They were taken to the Vashi railway police who launched a search for the woman. 

A case was subsequently registered against the woman under section 93 (exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, BNS, the official said. While examining the CCTV footage at various stations, the police found the woman alighted at Khandeshwar railway station, located five stations ahead of Seawoods, he said, adding that efforts were on to trace her. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Telangana explosion: Company used old machinery
LIVE! Telangana explosion: Company used old machinery

Telangana pharma co management booked for blast
Telangana pharma co management booked for blast

The removal of debris at Sigachi Industries pharma plant in Sangareddy, Telangana, that suffered an explosion two days ago, was almost over and the number of fatalities from the blast remains at 36, a top district police official said on...

Dalai Lama reveals succession plan ahead of 90th b'day
Dalai Lama reveals succession plan ahead of 90th b'day

The 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama -- Tenzin Gyatso, who is also called Lhama Thondup -- commenced at Tsuglagkhang, the main temple in Mcleodganj near Dharamshala on June 30.

Covid vaccine causing heart attacks? What Centre says
Covid vaccine causing heart attacks? What Centre says

The Union Health Ministry refutes claims linking heart-related deaths to Covid vaccines, citing extensive studies by ICMR and AIIMS.

Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, fails to mention Pak
Quad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, fails to mention Pak

The Quad grouping has called for bringing the perpetrators, organisers and financiers of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice without any delay and urged UN member nations to extend cooperation for it.

