HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tribal woman gangraped in Odisha; 2 held

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
20:22
image
The Odisha police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly gang-raping a tribal woman in Jajpur district, officials said. 

The incident took place when the 32-year-old woman was herding goats in Bhalukhai forest on Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident came to light after the survivor, along with her husband, lodged a police complaint. In the complaint, the woman said the accused held her captive and took turns to rape her. 

Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested the two persons, identified as Sananda Pihu and Bhajaman Bhoi. 

The police said the survivor was sent for medical examination. 

"We have arrested both the accused, and further investigation is underway," Bayree police station in-charge Ansumala Das said. 

The accused were forwarded to the court on Wednesday and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, the police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test UPDATES: Pant provides late flourish before tea
2nd Test UPDATES: Pant provides late flourish before tea

LIVE! Tribal woman gangraped in Odisha; 2 held
LIVE! Tribal woman gangraped in Odisha; 2 held

Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom
Infy staffer held for filming female colleague in washroom

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday morning when the woman noticed a suspicious reflection and movement from an adjacent cubicle while using the washroom.

Mumbai Scandal: Lady Teacher Has Sex With Student
Mumbai Scandal: Lady Teacher Has Sex With Student

The Mumbai police have arrested a lady teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly coercing a minor male student into a sexual relationship.

HC grants bail to two accused in Parl breach case
HC grants bail to two accused in Parl breach case

The accused challenged a trial court's order rejecting their bail plea in the December 2023 incident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD