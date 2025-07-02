HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
TN minister hands over house site 'patta' to mother of police custody victim

Wed, 02 July 2025
19:02
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Tamil Nadu minister for co-operation, KR Periyakaruppan on Wednesday handed over house site 'patta,' job appointment order and Rs 5 lakh solatium on behalf of the DMK to the family of a temple guard in Sivaganga district who was allegedly beaten to death in police custody. 

AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, meanwhile, spoke over phone to the mother of Ajith Kumar, the victim and conveyed his condolences and sympathies. 

The leader of opposition assured her that his party would stand behind her till such time she got justice. 

Minister Periyakaruppan visited the victim's family at Madappuram village and handed over the job appointment order to Naveen Kumar, brother of Ajith Kumar, in the presence of Sivaganga district collector K Porkodi and Manamaduri MLA Tamilarasi Ravikumar. 

Naveen Kumar was appointed as technician on compassionate grounds in Sivaganga District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, Karaikudi. 

Also, the minister gave away an order granting cost-free 3-cents of land to Malathi, the victim's mother and the government's patta (house site) for the same. 

Speaking to reporters, Periyakaruppan said Rs 5 lakh has been provided to the victim's family as solatium on behalf of his party, the DMK. 

"This is the first phase of assistance and assistance will continue," he said. 

Answering a question he said that if the case had not been handed over to the CBI, the AIADMK would have made it an issue. 

Now that it had already been transferred to the central probe agency, the main Opposition has nothing to ask. 

The minister assured appropriate punishment to the offenders. -- PTI

