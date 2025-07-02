Tesla sales plummet amid lingering boycotts, competition

20:52

File image





This persistent consumer sentiment against Musk's embrace of figures like US President Donald Trump and far-right European politicians appears to be having a more enduring impact on the Tesla brand than previously anticipated.





The company reported sales of 384,122 vehicles from April through June, a notable drop from the 443,956 sold during the same period last year, said the report.





This sharp decrease comes even as hopes for a sales recovery had risen, particularly after Musk formally stepped away from his role as a cost-cutting czar in the Trump administration during this period.





The new figures suggest that Tesla's second-quarter earnings, expected later this month, could disappoint investors, especially following a 71 percent fall in net income during the first three months of the year.

Tesla's electric car sales experienced a significant 13 percent drop in the last three months, a downturn attributed in large part to ongoing boycotts stemming from CEO Elon Musk's political views, says a CNN report.