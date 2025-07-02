Swiggy Unveils '99 Store'

14:03





The store is currently available to users in more than 175 cities, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Vadodara, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Patna, Surat, Bhopal, Dehradun, Mysuru, and Ludhiana.





Under this section, users can get free delivery via the Eco Saver delivery mode only if the item ordered (individually or in total with other items) equals 99.The various dishes available under this category include rolls, biryani, cakes, pasta, pizzas, burgers, dosa, idli, shakes, pastries, salad, sweets, and other items.





Speaking about the new initiative, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "At 99, this isn't just a price point -- it's a promise. A promise that good food can be both affordable and accessible, especially for our younger customers."





"The 99 Store is our way of making sure daily meals don't burn a hole in your wallet. We've worked closely with our restaurant partners and delivery teams to make everyday meals more affordable without cutting corners."





"Not just Swiggy, but Zepto Caf also has a section where users can buy quick-prep items, including instant noodles, vegetable puffs, samosas, and bun maska, on its platform priced under 99. Unlike Swiggy's 99 Store, Zepto Caf delivers food in under 10 minutes.





On both platforms, the meals priced at 99 refer only to the item value, not the overall billing amount. For instance, via Swiggy's 99 Store, Business Standard ordered a corn and vegetable sandwich with an item value of 79. However, the total billing amount was nearly double, at 150. It included a delivery fee of 50 for a 2.5-kilometre distance and GST of 21.





In another case, when the item amount was 99 and the Eco Saver delivery mode was chosen, the delivery charge was waived, but GST of 26.75 was applied, bringing the total bill to 126.Similarly, on Zepto, a vegetable puff priced at 70 cost 156 overall after restaurant charges and GST (7.4), a handling charge (12.99), a small cart fee (35), and a delivery charge (30).





Udisha Shrivastav, Business Standard

