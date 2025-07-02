HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SpiceJet window frame dislodges mid-air; airline assures no safety risk

Wed, 02 July 2025
20:57
File image
A window frame of Spice Jet's aircraft operating its flight to Pune from Goa was found dislodged mid-air but there was no impact on passengers' safety, the airline said on Wednesday. 

The frame was fixed once the aircraft landed at the next (Pune) airport, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures, the airline said in a statement. 

SpiceJet, however, did not share other details. 

"A cosmetic (interior) window frame on one of the Q400 Aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged," the airline said in a statement. 

SpiceJet also said that cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight, and there was no impact on passenger safety, adding that the dislodged part was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way. 

"The Q400 aircraft is equipped with multiple layers of window panes, including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane, ensuring that passenger safety is never at risk, even in the unlikely event of a superficial or cosmetic component coming loose," SpiceJet added. 

Questioning the airworthiness of the aircraft, a passenger posted a video of the dislodged window on social media platform X. 

"#SpiceJet from Goa to Pune today. The whole interior window assembly just fell off mid flight. And this flight is now supposed to take off and head to Jaipur. Wonder if it's air worthy.." the passenger stated, while tagging the aviation safety regulator DGCA in the post. -- PTI

