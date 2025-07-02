N Korea to send 30,000 troops to help Russia fight Ukraine

17:09





The troops may arrive in Russia in the coming months, according to the assessment seen by CNN, adding to the 11,000 sent in November who helped repel Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region. Around 4,000 of those North Korean soldiers were killed or injured in the deployment, according to Western officials, yet Pyongyang's cooperation with Moscow has since bloomed.

