MP: Cong councillor faces NSA 'love jihad' funding case

District magistrate Ashish Singh has issued an order to arrest Congress councillor Anwar Qadri alias Dacoit under the NSA with the aim of maintaining public peace and law and order, he said.





Eighteen criminal cases are registered against Qadri in different police stations of the city, officials said.





One of these cases was registered last month, in which the Congress councillor is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to convert people with the power of money.





Officials said that a deputy commissioner of police has also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of Qadri in this case.





A police official said that two men in the city - Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Shah - had allegedly admitted during their police interrogation that Qadri had given them a total of Rs 3 lakh to convert girls by luring them into love traps and that they had spent this amount on the girls.





Sheikh and Shah were arrested in separate cases on the charges of raping two girls and other charges. -- PTI

