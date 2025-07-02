HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

MP: Cong councillor faces NSA 'love jihad' funding case

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
00:34
File image
File image
The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh has issued an arrest order under the stringent National Security Act against a Congress councillor absconding in a case of indulging in a conspiracy to carry out religious conversion through monetary considerations, an official said on Tuesday. 

District magistrate Ashish Singh has issued an order to arrest Congress councillor Anwar Qadri alias Dacoit under the NSA with the aim of maintaining public peace and law and order, he said. 

Eighteen criminal cases are registered against Qadri in different police stations of the city, officials said. 

One of these cases was registered last month, in which the Congress councillor is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to convert people with the power of money. 

Officials said that a deputy commissioner of police has also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of Qadri in this case. 

A police official said that two men in the city - Sahil Sheikh and Altaf Shah - had allegedly admitted during their police interrogation that Qadri had given them a total of Rs 3 lakh to convert girls by luring them into love traps and that they had spent this amount on the girls. 

Sheikh and Shah were arrested in separate cases on the charges of raping two girls and other charges. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP: Cong councillor faces NSA 'love jihad' funding case
LIVE! MP: Cong councillor faces NSA 'love jihad' funding case

T'gana plant blast toll rises to 36; FIR against factory
T'gana plant blast toll rises to 36; FIR against factory

The death toll from the explosion at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram has risen to 35, police said on Tuesday.

K'taka rolls out crowd control rules post Bengaluru stampede
K'taka rolls out crowd control rules post Bengaluru stampede

The SoP includes general principles, according to which, police responses must prioritise life safety, protection of rights, prevention of property damage, and de-escalation of potential conflicts.

Case closure: Najeeb's mother slams CBI, vows to move SC
Case closure: Najeeb's mother slams CBI, vows to move SC

A Delhi court on Monday allowed the CBI to close Ahmed's case, saying that the agency "exhausted all options".

'He is very close to getting a game'
'He is very close to getting a game'

'Nitish is our premium batting all-rounder at the moment. So I would say it's a very good chance to play this Test.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD