HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kolkata's Luxmi Group Acquires Majority Stake In UK's Brew Tea Co

Wed, 02 July 2025
Share:
14:47
image
Kolkata-based Luxmi Group, which owns the iconic Makaibari estate in Darjeeling, has acquired a majority stake in UK-based Brew Tea Co., a specialty tea company focused on whole-leaf teas.

Founded in Manchester by Phil and Aideen Kirby, the Brew Tea Co.'s subscription service now reaches nearly 10,000 homes across the UK. Phil and Aideen Kirby will retain a 20 per cent stake and continue to lead Brew Tea Co. as part of the partnership, a statement said.

The partnership with Luxmi Group, which produces about 30 million kg tea across 25 estates in Assam, Darjeeling and Rwanda, will strengthen sourcing for Brew Tea Co.

'We've always believed that if you start with great leaves and the right partners, you don't need to interfere too much,' Aideen said in a statement.

'Sourcing directly from estates that share our values  -- with care for people, land, and craftsmanship -- is what makes our tea taste as good as it does. This partnership allows us to strengthen those relationships at the source. What matters most to us is the experience in people's kitchens every single day,' added Phil.

"As India celebrates its bicentennial of tea grown first in Assam, we are honoured to help bring the traditional craft that made Indian tea world-famous back into global focus," Rudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Group.

-- Ishita Ayan Dutt, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I will be Karnataka CM for 5 years: Siddaramaiah
LIVE! I will be Karnataka CM for 5 years: Siddaramaiah

2nd Test UPDATES: Will India rest Bumrah in Birmingham?
2nd Test UPDATES: Will India rest Bumrah in Birmingham?

Mumbai Scandal: Lady Teacher Has Sex With Student
Mumbai Scandal: Lady Teacher Has Sex With Student

The Mumbai police have arrested a lady teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly coercing a minor male student into a sexual relationship.

Takedown Orders: X Takes On Govt
Takedown Orders: X Takes On Govt

X calls the home ministry's Sahyog portal a 'censorship portal', stating it usurps judicial functions.

Mumbai teen pushes girl off terrace after fight over dating
Mumbai teen pushes girl off terrace after fight over dating

During the argument, the boy allegedly pushed the girl, causing the teenager to fall to her death from the building.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD