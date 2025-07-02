Kolkata gangrape accused shows 'love bite' to lawyer





"I could not see any scratch marks from nails on him. I could see one mark (points at the neck). I said that the phone of the victim should also be seized, sent to forensic and call records should be brought before the court.





"After seeing the records, I feel that perhaps this is not a rape case. I have not come to a conclusion, I would be able to tell you by 20th July whether this is rape or not."





The Bharatiya Janata Party fact-finding committee member Manan Kumar Mishra alleged that the police are "hiding" the family of the Kolkata gang rape survivor and not allowing anyone to meet the security guard, who is the fourth accused in the incident which took place on June 25 inside the campus of a law college in Kolkata.





He further alleged that there was an attempt to "tamper" with the First Information Report to change the name of the accused. Mishra, told ANI a day earlier, "We visited everyone there and met other college staff also. When we saw some documents, it showed that some tampering had been done with the FIR. By looking at the document, it looks like someone attempted to change the name of the accused... We tried to talk to the victim, but it looks like the police are hiding the family of the victim and the family members... The guard is the best witness in this case, but they have also arrested him and are not letting him meet anyone..."





"We will submit our report; however, that is a different thing, how the government of Mamata Banerjee will work on this." he added. The team had been tasked to probe the incident.

"He took off his shirt, I showed him one mark (points at the neck) and asked him what it is. He told me it is a 'love bite'. When I asked him who gave him that, the police took him away.