Foxconn recalls Chinese staff from India; Apple's manufacturing goals hit

This move, which began approximately two months ago, could significantly impact Apple's ambitious plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in the South Asian nation, says the report.





The majority of Foxconn's Chinese workforce at iPhone plants in southern India have been instructed to leave, said the report quoting sources.





Over 300 Chinese workers have already departed, with primarily Taiwanese support staff remaining in India.





The precise reasons behind Foxconn's decision to send these workers home are not yet clear.





In May this year, Apple vendor Foxconn invested $1.48 billion in its India unit, the company said in a regulatory note.





Foxconn has made investment in its Tamil Nadu unit, Yuzhan Technology (India) Private Limited, through it Singapore-based arm.





Foxconn is reported to have more than doubled its revenue in India to over USD 20 billion (about Rs 1.7 lakh crore) in the financial year 2024-25 on account of a jump in iPhone production.

