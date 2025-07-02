HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ex-B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to 6 months' jail

Wed, 02 July 2025
Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was on Wednesday sentenced to six months in prison in a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), according to a local media report.

The verdict was issued by a three-member bench of the International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper said. In the same verdict, the tribunal sentenced Shakil Akand Bulbul of Gobindaganj in Gaibandha to two months in prison. 

This marks the first time that the ousted Awami League leader has been sentenced in any case since she left office and fled the country 11 months ago. PTI

