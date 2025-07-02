Delhi HC Revives Crocs Plea Against Indian Footwear Cos

11:41





A division bench of the Delhi high court overturned a 2019 order of the single judge dismissing Crocs's batch of pleas against Bata India, Relaxo, Liberty, and others.





A bench of Justices Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul revived the US company's claims concerning the recognisable design and form of its foam clogs and ordered that the cases should now be sent to a single-judge bench for a full hearing based on their merits.





"We are constrained, therefore, to hold that, in declining to do so, and dismissing Crocs' suits as not maintainable, the learned Single Judge, in our respectful view, erred in law," the division bench of the Delhi high court said. -- Business Standard

The Delhi high court on Tuesday revived a batch of pleas by the US company Crocs Inc against several Indian footwear companies for allegedly copying the unique shape and design of their footwear.