Will Congress ask Siddaramaiah to step down?

Surjewala said that he has been meeting the MLAs and MPs to understand the work done by them in their respective constituencies. "Some of you asked me are you taking opinion on leadership change. The answer I had given yesterday also and I am answering again today-- the answer is clearly 'no' in one word," Surjewala said in a press conference.





Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka State Congress president, Surjewala said he had a meeting with the party MLAs, MPs, MLCs and party candidates who contested the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.





He also said that in the next seven to eight days he would meet all the MLAs. Explaining the reason, the Congress general secretary said, "We are meeting the MLAs and MPs. We are trying to understand from our MLAs what work they have done in the past two years in their respective constituencies. It's important to review their performance."





"If I'm an MLA, I'm obliged to ensure that my accountability to the people and the election promises of the Congress party are fulfilled in my constituency. So, I am asking my MLAs to give their report cards," he added. The MLAs will also be asked about the status of the Block Congress Committee, Assembly Congress Committee and the number of party meetings they held from time to time, the Congress leader said. "We are also asking them (MLAs) what, if any, difficulty or aspiration he or she has. Every MLA has some aspirations or some more work to be done in the constituency," he explained.





Stating that it was fine to have aspirations, Surjewala said their ambitions will be conveyed to government and whatever best can be done on a priority basis will be taken up. After the MLAs, the Congress leader said he would meet the ministers to understand what they have done in their respective constituencies. The role of the frontal organisations such as NSUI, Mahila Congress, SC/ST and OBC, Minority, Kisan departments and Youth Congress will be reviewed, he said. Surjewala said it was necessary to see the status of the implementation of the five guarantees. The five guarantees are Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to homemakers, loan waivers up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers, Rs 25 lakh health insurance per family, Rs 4,000 monthly allowance for unemployed youth, and free bus travel for women never be stopped. -- PTI

