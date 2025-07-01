HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Is Jaishankar In The US?

Tue, 01 July 2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar left on a three-day official visit to the US on Monday on the invitation of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. 

Dr Jaishankar's visit comes in the context of India-US negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement, and New Delhi's unhappiness at US President Donald Trump's comments that he mediated to defuse the military conflict between India and Pakistan.
 
Dr Jaishankar will participate in the next Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting (QFMM), scheduled for Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The Quad foreign ministers will build upon the discussions held during the last QFMM, which took place in Washington on January 21 this year.

They will exchange views on regional and global developments, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific, and review the progress made on various Quad initiatives in the run-up to the Quad Leaders Summit, which will be hosted by India, it said.

The ministers are also expected to deliberate on new proposals aimed at advancing the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Dr  Jaishankar will also inaugurate an exhibition titled The Human Cost of Terrorism at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The exhibition will highlight the devastating toll of heinous terrorist acts around the world, and the steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism.

-- Archis Mohan, Business Standard

