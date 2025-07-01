Truth will come out: Father of Kolkata gangrape accused

17:26

Prime accused Monojit Mishra





"The matter is subjudice and investigation is underway. I have been saying from the beginning that I have faith in the judiciary. The court will decide the further course of action," the man told ANI on Tuesday. He added that he trusts the state government, police, and administration, and is confident that the truth will come out during the investigation.





Responding to claims that his son had previously registered cases against him, the man said, "I trust the state government, police and the administration. People are saying there were cases already registered against my son, so why was he not arrested back then? I am sure the truth will come out..."





On June 25, a female student was allegedly gangraped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba area in the capital city of West Bengal. Meanwhile, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya has strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.





"There is a total absence of law and order. There is total anarchy and a breakdown of constitutional machinery. What more can we expect from politicised administration?" Bhattacharya said. He attributed the State's deteriorating law and order situation to the politicisation of the administration and also targeted the state government for allegedly being intolerant to criticism.





"All anti-social elements think it is their government. All college campuses and hostels are unsafe. When the state government is not ready to hear criticism, what can be done? If there is any intolerant government, it is the TMC government," Bhattacharya alleged.





Bhattacharya further accused the police of attempting to cover up evidence. "The police's work is to wipe away the evidence. No power in the world can bring TMC back to power for the fourth time," the BJP leader said. Earlier, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma urged everyone, including mediapersons, to refrain from revealing the identity of the survivor of the alleged gangrape case in social media or anywhere else. -- ANI

The father of one of the accused in the alleged gangrape case at a law college in Kolkata has expressed faith in the judiciary, saying that the court will decide the further course of action.