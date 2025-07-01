Sony India Targets 10K Crore Revenue

10:58





"The contribution of the audio segment is good and every year we are growing a couple of percentages. Going forward, we expect to clock a double-digit growth and record overall revenues of 10,000 crore in the midterm,' Sunil Nayyar, managing director, Sony India said at a media roundtable during the launch of two new soundbar models in an expansion of its BRAVIA Theatre line of home entertainment products.





Audio and imaging will be the two big drivers of growth for the company's revenue goals, he said. "We want to change the culture of clicking photos on the phone, and take it back to how it used to be earlier,' he said. Audio contributes 13 to 15 per cent to the company's overall revenue, while TV continues to be its largest revenue generating business with a contribution of 55 to 60 per cent.





Digital imaging makes up 20 to 22 per cent of the overall revenue, while the remaining comes from products like PlayStation.





The company witnessed a double-digit growth in the last financial year, while in FY23-24 it had recorded revenue of 7,664 crore. Nayyar said the TV space recorded growth in the over 55 inches segment, while others in the category have languished. "The over 55 inch segment is a big segment and is growing at a high rate," he said.





-- Akshara Srivastava, Business Standard

Consumer electronics maker Sony India is eyeing a top line of 10,000 crore in the next two-three years as the share from audio categories continues to rise, a top company executive said on Monday. This comes even as the Indian market continues to be the fourth largest, in revenue terms, for Sony Corp.