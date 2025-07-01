HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee rises 17 paise to close at 85.59 against US dollar

Tue, 01 July 2025
Share:
20:15
image
Rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 85.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and a positive tone in the domestic equities amid rise in risk appetite. 

Forex traders said the US dollar is trading at lowest levels since February 2022 as President Donald Trump's growing influence on Federal Reserve policy revived fears over the central bank's independence.

Moreover, Brent crude prices remained subdued, offering a buffer to India's import bill and helping cool inflation.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.66 against the greenback.

During the day, it witnessed an intraday high of 85.34.

The domestic unit settled for the day at 85.59, registering a rise of 17 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled 26 paise down at 85.76 against the dollar.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 14 million lives at risk as US slashes health aid
LIVE! 14 million lives at risk as US slashes health aid

Nail scratch marks found on Kolkata rape accused's body
Nail scratch marks found on Kolkata rape accused's body

Doctors found scratch marks on the body of Monojit Mishra, the arrested prime accused in the gang rape of a student at a Kolkata law college, a well-placed police source said on Tuesday.

DKS cracks whip on CM buzz, tells MLAs to keep mum
DKS cracks whip on CM buzz, tells MLAs to keep mum

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said there is no discussion on leadership change and stressed on strengthening the hands of CM Siddaramaiah and the party's government in the state.

Shuks leads pivotal muscle-loss study aboard ISS
Shuks leads pivotal muscle-loss study aboard ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut at the International Space Station (ISS), conducted a critical biomedical experiment aboard the ISS on flight day 6 of the Axiom 4 Mission, focusing on how microgravity...

How an IAF airstrip used in 3 wars illegally sold in1997
How an IAF airstrip used in 3 wars illegally sold in1997

This piece of land was part of 982 acres of land earlier acquired by the British government in 1939 for the use of the Royal Air Force during World War II.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD