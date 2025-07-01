HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mumbai sees rise in malaria, gastro, dengue cases; Covid cases drop

Tue, 01 July 2025
20:47
File image
Mumbai witnessed an increase in malaria, gastroenteritis, chikungunya and dengue cases during the first half of this calendar year as compared to the same period in 2024, the city civic body said on Tuesday.   

However, there was a decline in leptospirosis and COVID-19 cases in the metropolis during the period under review, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in its report 'Monsoon-Related Diseases'. 

Mumbai reported 2,857 cases of malaria, 4,513 of gastro, 136 of chikungunya and 452 of dengue during January-June 2025 compared to 2,055, 4,200, 21 and 431, respectively, in the same period of last year. 

The financial capital witnessed 101 cases of lepto and 992 of COVID-19 during the first six months of 2025 compared to 140 and 1,392 infections, respectively, in the same period of last year, according to the report. 

"The early onset of rain from May this year created a favourable environment for vector-borne and  water-borne diseases, leading to an observed increase in malaria and gastroenteritis cases in 2025 compared to 2024," said an official statement. 

In May and June, the BMC inspected 3,033 construction sites and collected 50,085 blood samples. 

From the samples collected during May and June, the city civic body found 30 cases of malaria and provided the patients with the required medical treatment, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 14 million lives at risk as US slashes health aid
LIVE! 14 million lives at risk as US slashes health aid

Nail scratch marks found on Kolkata rape accused's body
Nail scratch marks found on Kolkata rape accused's body

Doctors found scratch marks on the body of Monojit Mishra, the arrested prime accused in the gang rape of a student at a Kolkata law college, a well-placed police source said on Tuesday.

DKS cracks whip on CM buzz, tells MLAs to keep mum
DKS cracks whip on CM buzz, tells MLAs to keep mum

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said there is no discussion on leadership change and stressed on strengthening the hands of CM Siddaramaiah and the party's government in the state.

Shuks leads pivotal muscle-loss study aboard ISS
Shuks leads pivotal muscle-loss study aboard ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut at the International Space Station (ISS), conducted a critical biomedical experiment aboard the ISS on flight day 6 of the Axiom 4 Mission, focusing on how microgravity...

How an IAF airstrip used in 3 wars illegally sold in1997
How an IAF airstrip used in 3 wars illegally sold in1997

This piece of land was part of 982 acres of land earlier acquired by the British government in 1939 for the use of the Royal Air Force during World War II.

