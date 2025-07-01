Mumbai sees rise in malaria, gastro, dengue cases; Covid cases drop

20:47

File image





However, there was a decline in leptospirosis and COVID-19 cases in the metropolis during the period under review, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in its report 'Monsoon-Related Diseases'.





Mumbai reported 2,857 cases of malaria, 4,513 of gastro, 136 of chikungunya and 452 of dengue during January-June 2025 compared to 2,055, 4,200, 21 and 431, respectively, in the same period of last year.





The financial capital witnessed 101 cases of lepto and 992 of COVID-19 during the first six months of 2025 compared to 140 and 1,392 infections, respectively, in the same period of last year, according to the report.





"The early onset of rain from May this year created a favourable environment for vector-borne and water-borne diseases, leading to an observed increase in malaria and gastroenteritis cases in 2025 compared to 2024," said an official statement.





In May and June, the BMC inspected 3,033 construction sites and collected 50,085 blood samples.





From the samples collected during May and June, the city civic body found 30 cases of malaria and provided the patients with the required medical treatment, it said. -- PTI

Mumbai witnessed an increase in malaria, gastroenteritis, chikungunya and dengue cases during the first half of this calendar year as compared to the same period in 2024, the city civic body said on Tuesday.