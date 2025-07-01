Man caught with fake Amarnath Yatra card, probe on

16:13

The accused was identified as Shivam Mittal, son of Krishan Mittal, and a resident of Dwarka Puri, Jagadhri, District Yamunanagar, Haryana. According to police officials, the individual had fraudulently obtained a forged Yatra card and attempted to deceive security personnel in order to bypass the mandatory verification process and gain entry to the yatra route unlawfully.





The Jammu and Kashmir Police registered FIR under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station in Sonamarg and launched a thorough investigation into the incident. In an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to maintaining the integrity and safety of the yatra. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found indulging in such unlawful acts."





The police also issued a public appeal, urging everyone to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or individuals attempting to use fake or invalid Yatra registration documents. This incident comes as thousands of pilgrims continue to travel to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, with authorities implementing tight security measures across the region. -- ANI

