Kolkata Metro services disrupted for about 2 hrs following water seepage

Tue, 01 July 2025
Metro Railway services were disrupted for around two hours in parts of the Blue Line during office hours on Monday as rainwater suddenly seeped into the tunnel between Central and Chandni Chawk stations. 

A Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson said truncated services were run between Maidan and Kavi Subhas (New Garia) as well as Girish Park and Dakshineswar stations in Kavi Subhas-Dakshineswar corridor of the blue line during the period. 

"Due to the heavy downpour, parts of Central Avenue were under knee-deep water this morning. This water suddenly started to enter the tunnel between Central and Chandni Chawk stations around 8.30 am. As the motorman detected accumulation of water on tracks in this section and informed the Central control, Metro services were suspended on this stretch from 9.05 am to ensure passengers' safety. Metro engineers and staff immediately reached the spot after taking the power block and started the repair work. "Water was pumped out and the source of ingress points were sealed. Normal services resumed at 10:58 am," he said. 

A detailed investigation will be undertaken after the commercial operation ends late Monday night and necessary steps will be taken accordingly to stop the recurrence of such incidents in future. -- PTI

