Kolkata gangrape: Police custody of 3 accused extended

21:31

The three accused in law student gangrape case being taken to the court, in Kolkata./ANI Photo





The accused include the prime suspect, Monojit Mishra, a former student and temporary staffer of the college, and two current students Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.





They were arrested on Thursday and produced before the court the following day, which initially remanded them to four days of police custody.





Upon production at Alipore Court on Tuesday, their police custody was extended till July 8.





A security guard of the college, Pinaki Banerjee, was also arrested on Saturday in connection with the case and was sent to police custody till Tuesday.





His police custody was extended till July 4.





On completion of the initial remand period, all four were produced before the Alipore court, which extended their police custody, allowing further interrogation by investigators.





According to sources, the defence lawyers of the three Mishra, Ahmed, and Mukherjee did not move bail pleas and instead told the court that the accused were fully cooperating with the investigation and were willing to help bring out the truth.





They also urged the court to ensure that no media trial takes place before the charges are proven and requested that the accused not be "victimised" in the process.





The defence counsel prayed that they be allowed to accompany the accused to the crime scene and also be present during their interrogation by the police. -- PTI

