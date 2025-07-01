Jealous man kills girlfriend, sleeps with decomposing body

10:56

The murder took place on the night of June 27, following a heated argument. Sachin, jobless and consumed by jealousy, suspected Ritika, who worked in a private firm, of having an affair with her boss.





The argument turned violent, and in a fit of rage, he strangled her to death.





Sachin carefully wrapped the body in a sheet, left it on the bed - and stayed in the same room. According to police, he slept next to the body for two days, drinking heavily, spiraling into shock and fear.





On Sunday, drunk and unstable, Sachin confessed the murder to his friend Anuj in Misrod. Anuj didn't believe him. But when Sachin repeated the same confession the next morning, Anuj finally called the police at around 5 pm on Monday.





When Bajaria police reached the rented house, they found Ritika's decomposing body, still wrapped in the same blanket, lying on the bed - just as Sachin had described.





"They had been in a live-in relationship for three and a half years," police said.





Police station in-charge Shilpa Kaurav told NDTV, "The woman is identified as Ritika Sen. She was living with her boyfriend, Sachin Rajput, who is married and has two children. On the night of June 27, the two had a fight. The fight escalated, and Sachin strangled her. He wrapped the body and continued staying in the same room. In a drunken state, he told his friend what he had done. When the friend realised it wasn't a joke, he informed the police.





"Sachin hails from Sironj in Vidisha. Ritika and he had moved into the Gayatri Nagar residence around 9 months ago. While Ritika continued working, Sachin remained unemployed and increasingly suspicious of her.





Sachin has been taken into custody, and a murder case has been registered. The post-mortem report is awaited, and investigations are ongoing.

