India's manufacturing sector hits 14-month high in June

14:43





According to HSBC, this is the highest level in 14 months and well above the long-term average of 54.1, indicating a strong improvement in business conditions.





One of the key highlights in June was a sharp rise in international orders. Export demand increased at the third-fastest pace since the survey began in 2005, with the United States mentioned frequently by companies as a major source of demand. This strong global interest helped boost overall sales and output.

India's manufacturing sector ended the first quarter of the financial year on a high note, as shown by the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which rose to 58.4 in June from 57.6 in May.