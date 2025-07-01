HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's manufacturing sector hits 14-month high in June

Tue, 01 July 2025
India's manufacturing sector ended the first quarter of the financial year on a high note, as shown by the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which rose to 58.4 in June from 57.6 in May.

According to HSBC, this is the highest level in 14 months and well above the long-term average of 54.1, indicating a strong improvement in business conditions. 

One of the key highlights in June was a sharp rise in international orders. Export demand increased at the third-fastest pace since the survey began in 2005, with the United States mentioned frequently by companies as a major source of demand. This strong global interest helped boost overall sales and output.

