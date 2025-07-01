HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder price slashed

Tue, 01 July 2025
16:25
Oil marketing companies revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on Tuesday, reducing the cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder by Rs 58.50. The new rates came into effect from July 1, bringing relief to commercial users such as hotels, restaurants, and businesses. 

While in Delhi, with the latest revision, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was set at Rs 1665, down from the previous rate. There was, however, no change in the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, which are widely used in households. The commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,616 in Mumbai, Rs 1,769 in Kolkata and Rs 1,823.50 in Chennai.

