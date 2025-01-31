RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Woman dragged from car, chased, stabbed near eatery

January 31, 2025  14:02
image
A woman died after she was chased and allegedly stabbed multiple times outside a popular eatery in full public view in the eastern fringes of Kolkata by three people, including a minor, police said on Friday. 

The victim, Rofiya Saquil, in her 20s, was reportedly dragged down from a car next to the eatery and chased before being fatally assaulted on Thursday evening, they said. The three suspects have been arrested and the body of the woman was sent for post-mortem procedures, a police officer said. 

The police said they were probing the possible angle of an extra-marital affair between the woman, a resident of Raja Ramnarayan Street of Narkeldanga area, and Mohammed Fahrukh Ansari, whose family members are suspected to have carried out the attack, as motive behind the crime. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Thursday after the woman arrived at the dhaba adjacent to the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass at the Pragati Maidan Police Station area accompanied by Ansari, police said, quoting eyewitnesses. 

The woman, they added, was pulled out of her car and stabbed multiple times on her neck with a sharp weapon by a teenager who was accompanied by his mother and a 22-year-old man, who had reportedly followed the duo in a separate vehicle. Terrified eyewitnesses at the popular eatery found the profusely bleeding woman running for her life and screaming for help. 

She was chased down by the attackers and pinned to a wall where they continued with the assault, the police officer said. All three suspects were later arrested by the police. Ansari, who is now absconding, has been identified as the husband of the woman who was a part of the team of attackers, the officer said. The victim, too, was married to another man, he added.-- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman dragged from car, chased, stabbed near eatery
LIVE! Woman dragged from car, chased, stabbed near eatery

President flags deep fakes, cybercrime in address to Parl
President flags deep fakes, cybercrime in address to Parl

Addressing both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber, Murmu said the government has taken numerous measures to control these cyber threats, creating opportunities for employment in the field of...

How Meghana Found The Man Who Rescued Her
How Meghana Found The Man Who Rescued Her

Megahna Rajsekhar survived the tsunami and was rescued by an unknown tribal man. 14 years later she tracked him down to say thank you.

The Big Budget Quiz
The Big Budget Quiz

Test your understanding of the Budget.

Ready For Moana 2 On OTT?
Ready For Moana 2 On OTT?

Allu Arjun's biggest blockbuster, Satyajit Ray's story and Spidey's exciting new avatar, Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations on OTT this week.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances