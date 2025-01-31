RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


What does the Economic Survey say?

January 31, 2025  14:45
Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Soon after, both the houses were adjourned for the day. 

As is the convention, the Finance Minister tabled the pre-budget detailed state of the economy document in the Parliament, a day ahead of the Budget presentation for the next financial year - 2025-26. 

What is the Economic Survey: The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

