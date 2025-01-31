Warning! Indian stock market to bottom out by...





It said, "Nifty should bottom out before 7th Feb assuming no tax- surprise in the budget & a pro-growth RBI mtg. Rate sensitives should do well in the expected near-term rally".





The report suggested that rate-sensitive stocks are likely to perform well in the expected near-term rally. The Indian stock market has been undergoing a correction for the past 126 days, which makes it the second longest correction of the last decade. At a 15 per cent decline, the current correction is in line with the average declines observed during market pullbacks in the last ten years. -- ANI

Indian stock markets are expected to bottom out before February 7th, according to a report by Jefferies. The report also highlighted that there will be no surprises in the upcoming Union Budget, and that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will maintain a pro-growth stance in its monetary policy meeting.