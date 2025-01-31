RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Vehicle entry restrictions lifted in Prayagraj

January 31, 2025  00:32
Devotees return after taking second 'Amrit Snan' at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj, on Thursday/ANI Photo
Devotees return after taking second 'Amrit Snan' at Sangam on Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj, on Thursday/ANI Photo
Prayagraj district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar on Thursday announced the removal of vehicle entry restrictions in Prayagraj, which had been imposed for the smooth movement of devotees during the Maha Kumbh Mela. 

Addressing concerns over reports circulating on social media, Mandar clarified, "A viral message claims that vehicle entry in Prayagraj will remain restricted until February 4. This is completely baseless. The diversion scheme was implemented only in view of the Mouni Amavasya snan (holy bath)." 

"As of today, January 30, devotees are returning, and police have been instructed to remove the diversions and barricades. There will be no entry restrictions on vehicles on January 31, February 1, and February 4," he said. 

However, Mandar clarified that the diversion scheme would be re-implemented on February 2 and 3 for the Basant Panchami snan

"A separate process for vehicle entry into the mela area will be managed by the Mela Officer and the DIG, who will issue further notifications. There are no restrictions on vehicles within the Prayagraj Commissionerate area," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vehicle entry restrictions lifted in Prayagraj
LIVE! Vehicle entry restrictions lifted in Prayagraj

India to build affordable AI model under Rs 100/hour
India to build affordable AI model under Rs 100/hour

He said that as compared to global models costing 2.5 to 3 US dollars per hour usage, India's AI model will cost less than less than Rs 100 per hour (1.16 US dollars per hour) after 40 percent government subsidy.

All 67 on board feared killed in US mid-air collision
All 67 on board feared killed in US mid-air collision

After the mid-air collision over the Potomac river in Washington, DC, authorities said that they no longer expect to find any survivors, and efforts have shifted to a recovery mission, according to DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly,...

Kumbh stampede: Many still missing even after 36 hrs
Kumbh stampede: Many still missing even after 36 hrs

Several families continue their desperate search for their loved ones.

Union Budget 2025: Key numbers to be watched
Union Budget 2025: Key numbers to be watched

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her 8th straight Budget and all eyes will be on the much-expected tax relief for the middle class.Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase -- which had...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances