Vehicle entry restrictions lifted in Prayagraj





Addressing concerns over reports circulating on social media, Mandar clarified, "A viral message claims that vehicle entry in Prayagraj will remain restricted until February 4. This is completely baseless. The diversion scheme was implemented only in view of the Mouni Amavasya snan (holy bath)."





"As of today, January 30, devotees are returning, and police have been instructed to remove the diversions and barricades. There will be no entry restrictions on vehicles on January 31, February 1, and February 4," he said.





However, Mandar clarified that the diversion scheme would be re-implemented on February 2 and 3 for the Basant Panchami snan.





"A separate process for vehicle entry into the mela area will be managed by the Mela Officer and the DIG, who will issue further notifications. There are no restrictions on vehicles within the Prayagraj Commissionerate area," he said. -- PTI

Prayagraj district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar on Thursday announced the removal of vehicle entry restrictions in Prayagraj, which had been imposed for the smooth movement of devotees during the Maha Kumbh Mela.