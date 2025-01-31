RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

TMC worker shot dead in Bengal's Naihati

January 31, 2025  23:45
image
A local Trinamool Congress worker was shot dead on Friday afternoon by unidentified assailants at Naihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the police said.

He died on the spot after getting shot in the head, they said.

"Santosh Yadav was passing by the Gauripur area when the crime took place. He managed to snatch away the revolver from the first attacker after the initial incident of firing. However, he could not save himself as the other miscreants fired at him four times. One bullet hit him in the head," a police officer said.

Yadav was declared "brought dead" when taken to the Naihati State General Hospital, he said.

An investigation is underway and a manhunt has been launched to track the culprits, the officer added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Construction of Sunny Leone's Lucknow bar stayed
LIVE! Construction of Sunny Leone's Lucknow bar stayed

PIX: India outclass England, seal 5-match T20I series
PIX: India outclass England, seal 5-match T20I series

Images from the fourth T20 International between India and England in Pune on Friday.

Modi may visit US in Feb amid Trump's tariff threat
Modi may visit US in Feb amid Trump's tariff threat

India is working with the US on an "early" visit to Washington by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further deepen the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday....

Maha's GBS toll rises to 4; T'gana reports 1st case
Maha's GBS toll rises to 4; T'gana reports 1st case

A 36-year-old man diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, died in a civic-run hospital in Pune, taking the number of suspected GBS fatalities to three in Maharashtra. The patient, a driver with a cab...

Woman stabbed to death by 3 persons in Kolkata
Woman stabbed to death by 3 persons in Kolkata

A woman was stabbed to death in Kolkata after being chased and allegedly stabbed multiple times outside a popular eatery by three people, including a minor. Police suspect the attack was an honor killing, as the victim was reportedly...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances