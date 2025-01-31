RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sitharaman awaits her turn in Parliament

January 31, 2025  11:35
image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Parliament on Friday afternoon, providing key insights into the country's economic performance and shaping expectations for the upcoming Union Budget. 

As is the convention, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-budget detailed state of the economy document in the Parliament, a day ahead of the Budget presentation for the next financial year -- 2025-26. Economic Survey will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha. -- ANI
