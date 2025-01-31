RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Saif attack: Accused's picture matches CCTV footage

January 31, 2025  14:35
The facia; recognition test of a Bangladeshi national arrested in connection to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has come out positive, said Mumbai Police on Friday.

Earlier this month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack. Amid the ongoing investigation into Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, the Mumbai Police has claimed that they have ample evidence against the arrested accused. 

In the latest breakthrough, the Mumbai Police said "Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person." The Police also confirmed that the accused entered India from Bangladesh and stayed at various locations in Kolkata for several days. -- ANI
