Prez lauds govt's Make in India to Make for World

January 31, 2025  12:04
President Murmu says, "The country has taken several historic steps to protect the country's borders and ensure internal security. The government has also taken steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector. From Make in India, we have moved to make for the world.

"To enable the entire country to see the potential of the eight states of the North East, the first Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav was organised,

"To ensure health services to all citizens, 1.75 lakh 'Arogyoa Mandir have been established in the country. Looking at the rising number of cancer patients, custom duty on many cancer medicines has been waived off.

"The country's aviation sector is progressing rapidly with the airline companies placing orders of 1700 new aircraft."
